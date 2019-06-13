SERVICES SCHEDULED
Willia Faye Ziemer, 79, June 10, in San Diego. Visitation 5-8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. June 17, Basham and Lara Funeral Care, 343 State Ave., Shafter. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. June 18, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
David Michael Adams, 45, Bakersfield, June 7. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Rumaldo “Roy” Barboza, 64, Bakersfield, June 8. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Hugh Lee Conn, 73, June 11, in Taft. Basham Funeral Care.
Clarence M. Edwards, 71, Bakersfield, June 11. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Juan Carlos Garcia, 43, Bakersfield, June 8. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jesus Ibarra Jr., 61, Bakersfield, June 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Juanita Loera, 70, Lamont, June 12, in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Ralph Mejia, 66, Bakersfield, June 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Alfredo Zavaleta Jr., 38, Bakersfield, June 6. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
NO SERVICES
Tamara Lee Scherer, 60, Bakersfield, June 12. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
