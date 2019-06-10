SERVICES PENDING
Sarah Carolynn Caywood, 1, Bakersfield, June 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Herman Otto Dargatz, 79, Bakersfield, June 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Ricardo Ramos Espinoza, 46, Bakersfield, June 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Maria De La Luz De La Garza, 77, June 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Robert Dean Hiebert, 88, June 7. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Shirley Piper Mahlmann, 96, Bakersfield, June 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Irene Merrell, 90, Bakersfield, June 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Charlene G. Neri, 40, Bakersfield, May 30. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Joseph R. Polito Jr., 49, Bakersfield, Lake Isabella, Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Carmen Teresa Yanez Revilla, 66, Bakersfield, June 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Joshua Daniel Russell, 26, Bakersfield, June 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jane Lavon Smith, 81, Bakersfield, June 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Maria Dolores Soto, 92, Bakersfield, June 10. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
John N. Lewis, 77, Bakersfield, May 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
