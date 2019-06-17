SERVICES SCHEDULED
Tamara Lee Scherer, 60, Bakersfield, June 12. Service 11 a.m. June 19, Fairfax Assembly of God, 1408 Marion Drive. Neptune Society.
SERVICES PENDING
Armando Alaniz, 51, Shafter, June 12, in Bakersfield. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Cory Beauford, 40, Bakersfield, May 24. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Bridget Collete Beed, 51, Victorville, June 5, in Pomona, Calif. Rucker’s Mortuary.
John Alden Bollinger, 79, June 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Michael Bosola, 61, Bakersfield, June 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Sonia Chavez, 58, Bakersfield, June 10. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Donna K. Earnshaw, 74, Bakersfield, June 15. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Douglas Harbac, 63, Bakersfield, June 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Margie M. Henderson, 94, Bakersfield, June 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Harlan D. Ream, 86, Bakersfield, June 16. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Francisco Reyes, 69, Bakersfield, June 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Juana Rodriguez-Ordaz, 86, Bakersfield, June 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Amy Catherine Schulz, 37, Bakersfield, June 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gene Danton Tregoning, 72, Bakersfield, June 15, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Shirley Eleanor Westbrook, 87, Bakersfield, June 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Coradean Artismarie Williams, 80, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
