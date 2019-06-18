SERVICES SCHEDULED
Gilbert Carrillo, 46, Bakersfield, June 14. Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. June 21, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast; interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Jorge Yoalmo Villatoro, 46, Bakersfield, June 9. Viewing 4-8 p.m. June 21, Greenlawn Cemetery. Burial 10 a.m. June 22, Greenlawn Cemetery. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Francisca Cabico Bravo, 77, Delano, June 17. Delano Mortuary.
Venita Castano, 70, Bakersfield, June 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
John Allen Cheek, 70, Yucca, AZ, June 9, in Tempe, AZ.
Jeanette Christman, 86, Bakersfield, June 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
David Walter Derr, 61, Kernville, June 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Betty Ann Finkle, 77, Bakersfield, June 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Dianna Lee Jones, 78, Woody, CA, June 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gloria Allene Kerker, 80, Bakersfield, June 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Lawrence Lawson, 71, Bakersfield, June 18. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Richard Andrews Sutfin, 53, Bakersfield, June 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
William Albert Terry, 76, Bakersfield, June 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Leslie Clois Webb, 76, Bakersfield, June 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Howard Seymour O’Neill, 91, Bakersfield, June 17. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.