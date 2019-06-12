SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jeanette Fast, 90, Bakersfield, June 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. June 18, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Graveside service 10 a.m. June 19, Shafter Memorial Park; memorial service to follow at 11 a.m., Rosedale Bible Church. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Marvin Alton Bennett, 82, Bakersfield, June 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Corina Rivera Enriquez, 45, Bakersfield, June 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Oscar Gomez, 52, Fresno, June 11, in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Michael Lee Junkermeier, 72, Bakersfield, June 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Wilma Norene Long, 69, Bakersfield, June 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robin Renee Marshall, 44, Lamont, June 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Rigoberto Lupian Mendoza, 42, Bakersfield, June 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Juanita Marie Pinkston, 98, Bakersfield, June 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Marceline June Seberger, 90, Bakersfield, June 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gael Torres Soto, infant, Shafter, June 9, in Bakersfield. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
NO SERVICES
Beverly Banks, 87, Bakersfield, June 11. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Larry L. Loving, 56, Bakersfield, June 11. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
George H. Russell, 90, Bakersfield, June 8. Trident Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
