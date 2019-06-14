SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mary Lee Blackwell, 68, Bakersfield, June 12. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. June 20, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. June 21, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert D. Hiebert, 88, Bakersfield, June 7. Graveside service 9 a.m. June 18, Shafter Memorial Park. Memorial service 11 a.m. June 18, The Bridge Bible Church. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Donald Slauson, 76, Bakersfield, June 5. Service 11 a.m. June 28, Knott Ave. Christian Church, 315 S. Knott Ave., Anaheim, CA.
SERVICES PENDING
Gilberto Carrillo, 37, Bakersfield, June 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Velma Mae Dovichi, 91, Bakersfield, June 15. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Vicente Munguea Espinoza, 52, Whittier, June 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael W. Hooser, 56, Bakersfield, June 12. Kern River Family Mortuary — Oildale.
Stanley A. Hopkins, 64, Oildale, June 12. Kern River Family Mortuary — Oildale.
Donato J. Jimenez, 56, Shafter, June 14. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Larry S. Kelley, 70, Bakersfield, June 13. Kern River Family Mortuary — Oildale.
Laurel Newman, 81, Bakersfield, June 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Francisco Reyes, 69, Bakersfield, June 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Timmothy L. Rose, 46, Bakersfield, June 14. Kern River Family Mortuary — Oildale.
Ronald Raymond Smith, 70, Bakersfield, June 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Coradean Artismarie Williams, 80, Bakersfield, June 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Beverly J. Banks, 87, Bakersfield, June 11. Kern River Family Mortuary — Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
