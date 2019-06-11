SERVICES SCHEDULED
Maria Dolores Soto, 92, Bakersfield, June 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. June 13, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care, 620 Oregon St. Graveside service 10 a.m. June 14, Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Darlene Williams, 77, Bakersfield, June 7. Service 10 a.m. June 22, Greater Harvest Church.
SERVICES PENDING
Maxine Lynn Barnfield, 73, Bakersfield, June 9. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jack William Bloner Sr., 72, Bakersfield, June 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Leroy Bowen, 77, Bakersfield, June 11. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Avon Brown, 91, Bakersfield, June 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Bobby Byoung UK Choi, 47, California City, June 6. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
John Contreras, 80, Bakersfield, June 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Ellen Dotson, 92, Bakersfield, June 6. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jeanette Fast, 90, Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Elvira Garza, 86, Bakersfield, June 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jaime Hidalgo, 43, June 6. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Eduardo Meza Mancillas, 20, Bakersfield, June 7. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Flora B. Prieto, 97, Delano, June 11. Delano Mortuary.
Norris Shears, 83, June 11, in Mojave. Basham Funeral Care.
Victoria Louise Soberanis, 94, Bakersfield, June 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
