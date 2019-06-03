SERVICES SCHEDULED
Alice Chapman, 95, Bakersfield, May 28. Visitation 9 a.m. to noon, with rosary at 10:30 a.m. June 8, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast; graveside service to follow at 12:30 p.m., Greenlawn Memorial Park, Northeast. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Jennifer Campbell-Reta, 41, Newbury Park, May 30.
Rene Daniel Chavez, 22, Shafter, May 31. Basham & Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Rose Lawrence-Fast, 90, Bakersfield, June 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ralph Melendez, 68, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Raquel Esther Neira, 82, Bakersfield, May 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert Bernard Smith, 63, Bakersfield, May 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Vivian Taylor, 58, Bakersfield, June 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Trujilo, 87, Wasco, June 2 in Shafter. Basham & Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Onelia L. Waddell, 81, Bakersfield, May 31.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.