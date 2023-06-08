SERVICES SCHEDULED
Julian Polin Moralez, 86, Bakersfield, June 4. Viewing Monday, June 19 at 5 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. Graveside services Tuesday, June 20, 10:30 a.m., Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Julian Polin Moralez, 86, Bakersfield, June 4. Viewing Monday, June 19 at 5 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. Graveside services Tuesday, June 20, 10:30 a.m., Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Jacob Vincent Barreraz, 22, Bakersfield, May 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rodney Alan Bradney, 71, Bakersfield, May 31. Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Martha Lopez De Ceja, 49, Bakersfield, May 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Bonnie Gail Embrey, 83, Bakersfield, May 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Yolanda Garcia, 58, Bakersfield, May 30. Union Cemetery.
Doroteo C. Gamboa, 94, McFarland, June 5. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Mario Lazzari, 88, Bakersfield, June 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Robert Lloyd Madson, 76, Bakersfield, June 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gerald Joseph Roach, 86, Tehachapi, June 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Emma Ann Sabol, 79, Bakersfield, May 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Geneivie Fay Wimer, 93, Bakersfield, May 29. Bakersfield National Cemetery.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html