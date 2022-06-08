 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for June 9, 2022

  • 0

SERVICES PENDING

Amyr Namir Azran, 52, Bakersfield, June 7. Neptune Society.

Dick Hamilton Clark, 70, Bakersfield, June 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.

John Delgado, 81, Bakersfield, June 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Amelia Catherine DeRose, 91, Bakersfield, June 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Michael Terry Helgeson, 75, Visalia, June 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Michele Diane Hickey, 46, Bakersfield, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Margaret Ann (Burnett) Holsonbake, 93, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Clarence Allen Kever, 80, Taft, June 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Barbara Ballard Kleier, 89, Bakersfield, June 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

John Edward Kyles, 46, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Jack Edward Larma, 89, Bakersfield, June 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Kenneth Richard Monds, 59, Bakersfield, June 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Robert W. Mullins, 80, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Billy G. Mundy, 84, Bakersfield, June 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Daisy Garcia Padilla, 30, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Billy Rue Rogers, 74, Bakersfield, June 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Maryann Theresa Roll, 93, Bakersfield, June 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases