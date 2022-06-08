Funeral services for June 9, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Amyr Namir Azran, 52, Bakersfield, June 7. Neptune Society.
Dick Hamilton Clark, 70, Bakersfield, June 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
John Delgado, 81, Bakersfield, June 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Amelia Catherine DeRose, 91, Bakersfield, June 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Michael Terry Helgeson, 75, Visalia, June 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Michele Diane Hickey, 46, Bakersfield, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Margaret Ann (Burnett) Holsonbake, 93, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Clarence Allen Kever, 80, Taft, June 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Barbara Ballard Kleier, 89, Bakersfield, June 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
John Edward Kyles, 46, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jack Edward Larma, 89, Bakersfield, June 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kenneth Richard Monds, 59, Bakersfield, June 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert W. Mullins, 80, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Billy G. Mundy, 84, Bakersfield, June 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Daisy Garcia Padilla, 30, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Billy Rue Rogers, 74, Bakersfield, June 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maryann Theresa Roll, 93, Bakersfield, June 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
