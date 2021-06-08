Funeral services for June 9, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Arcelia Borreli, 46, Bakersfield, June 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Luther Thurman Brewton, 82, Bakersfield, June 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Carol Barbara Colwell, 84, Bakersfield, June 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Sarah Daw, 69, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sally C. De La Rose, 89, Delano, June 6. Delano Mortuary.
Angela D. Juarez, 46, Bakersfield, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
L.J. McKinney, 82, Bakersfield, June 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Rudy Evaro Lara, 66, Bakersfield, May 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Nancy Elizabeth Mejia, 35, Wasco, June 5. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Maria Rosario Rodriguez, 51, May 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Martha Rodriguez, 40, Bakersfield, June 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Patricia Lynn Rodriguez, 61, Bakersfield, June 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rafael R. Rodriguez, 51, May 31. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Gerald Dean Smith, 93, Bakersfield, May 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Julie Steward, 84, Bakersfield, June 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Opal Mae Stewart "Sandy Holly" 87, Bakersfield, May 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Charles Stubblefield, 74, Bakersfield, June 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Donald Norman Swan, 87, Bakersfield, May 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Carmelita Martha Valdez, 94, Bakersfield, June 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Sharon Welton, 71, Bakersfield, June 3. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Janice DiRocco, 62, Bakersfield, June 7. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Ivan Clinton Foster, 91, Bakersfield, June 7. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Robert W. McElwrath, 82, Bakersfield, June 7. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
