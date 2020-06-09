SERVICES PENDING
Feliz Aguirre, 58, Bakersfield, June 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Frank Anthony Arambula, 62, Bakersfield, May 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Fred Lair Beard, 70, Bakersfield, May 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ruben Flores, 62, Bakersfield, June 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Darrell Chandler Francis, 87, Bakersfield, June 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Shirley Ann Hall, 64, Bakersfield, May 16. Rucker's Mortuary.
Charles Hernandez, 78, Bakersfield, June 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Archie Lee Hogg, 66, Bakesrfield, May 14. Rucker's Mortuary.
Denysha Langston, 25, Bakersfield, May 6. Rucker's Mortuary.
Hortensia Campos Madrigal, 86, Bakersfield, June 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nelda Jo Oldham, 92, Bakersfield, June 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Norma Lee Parker, 90, Bakersfield, May 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Cora Starr, 84, Bakersfield, June 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Marcelina Sotelo, 81, Bakersfield, May 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Melvin Levi Thompson, 75, Bakersfield, March 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Elodia Montoya Urias, 94, Shafter, June 7. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Polly Warren, 85, Bakersfield, June 5. Rucker's Mortuary.
Don Wolf, 60, Bakersfield, May 15. Rucker's Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
