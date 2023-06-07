SERVICES SCHEDULED
Julian Polin Moralez, 86, Bakersfield, June 4. Viewing on June 19 at 4 p.m. at Greenlawn funeral home northeast. Graveside on June 20, 10:30 a.m. at Greenlawn funeral home Northeast.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
SERVICES PENDING
Susan Sidney Bentley, 76, Bakersfield, June 4. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Gonzalo Chavez, 62, Bakersfield, June 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Beverly Joyce Edmiston, 85, Bakersfield, May 29. Neptune Society of Central California.
Josefina Gonzalez, 70, Bakersfield, June 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Alma Louise Henry, 80, Bakersfield, June 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Yolanda Hernandez Juarez, 50, Delano, June 3. Funeraria Del Angel-Delano.
Fernando Iturriria, 86, Bakersfield, June 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Edmond Jones, 77, Bakersfield, June 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Curtis Madlock, 72, Ridgecrest, May 20. Angels Cremation Service.
Robert Lloyd Madson, 76, Bakersfield, June 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Franco Antonio Richard Martinez, 41, Bakersfield, June 4. Angels Cremation Service.
Ruben "Wino" Molina, Bakersfield, June 1. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Hilda Deanda Moreno, 93, Bakersfield, June 4. Neptune Society of Central California.
Victor Paul Rangel Sr., 51, Mojave, May 28. Monarch Memorial.
Margaret Y. Stroud, 84, Bakersfield, June 7. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Tony Vanallen, 63, Bakersfield, June 6. Angels Cremation Service.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
