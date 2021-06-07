Funeral services for June 8, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Mihael Alvarez, 45, Bakersfield, May 12. Alma Funeral Home
Minnie Amick, 87, Bakersfield, June 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Kevin Blanche, 60, Bakersfield, June 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Dale Cowart, 67, Bakersfield, June 7. Alma Funeral Home.
Claudia Ann Delgadillo, 64, June 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Aurora Diaz-Nunez, 95, Bakersfield, June 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Fred Macario Echavarria, 29, North Fork, June 6. Alma Funeral Home.
Raymundo Carrillo Garcia, 77, Bakersfield, June 6. Alma Funeral Home.
Gilbert Garland, 80, Wasco, June 3 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Fayza Gabra Gobrial, 85, Bakersfield, June 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rosalinda Gonzalez, 38, Bakersfield, June 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Clarence Horne, 81, Bakersfield, June 6. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Debbie Kay Johnson, 51, Bakersfield, June 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lawrence Woodrow Mood, 42, Taft, June 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Cesar Querido Quiling, 71, June 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mario Anthony Rivas, 32, Bakersfield, May 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Angel Diego Rodriguez, 31, Bakersfield, June 6. Alma Funeral Care.
Jose Daniel Nolasco Rosa, 58, Bakersfield, June 4. Alma Funeral Home.
Robert Schaad, 80, Bakersfield, June 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Jo Thomas, 82, Bakersfield, June 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
NO SERVICES
Richard Allen Paslay, 75, Bakersfield, June 5. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Daniel Edward Schuette, 58, Bakersfield, May 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html