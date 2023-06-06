SERVICES PENDING
Joel Melgoza Bravo, 73, Tehachapi, May 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 9:51 pm
Gloria Jean Hall, 75, Bakersfield, June 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Johnny Machado, 66, June 5, 2023, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Mario Negrete, 57, Bakersfield, June 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Henry Sloan Prince Jr., 81, Bakersfield, May 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Richard Soto Ramirez, 79, Bakersfield, June 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
