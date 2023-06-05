SERVICES PENDING
Olivia L. Alva, 87, Delano, June 2. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Andrew Bisnett, 45, Bakersfield, June 3. Angels Cremation Service.
Joanne Rosalie Ceccarelli, 97, Bakersfield, May 28. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Jo Ann Daniel, 81, Bakersfield, June 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Cornelia Delagado, 84, Bakersfield, May 27. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kory Fanning, 41, Bakersfield, May 19. Monarch Memorial.
Oscar Garza, 87, June 4 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Gutierrez, 80, Bakersfield, May 8. Monarch Memorial.
Lucina Romero Ibarra, 87, Bakersfield, May 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Amber Jones, 35, Bakersfield, May 26. Angels Cremation Service.
Marcos Pinales Lopez, 45, May 24 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Mier, 33, Bakersfield, June 3. Angels Cremation Service.
Leonel Gonzalez Olgin, 17, Lamont, May 16. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lorenza Ramirez, 86, Santa Clara, May 20. Monarch Memorial.
Allen Reaves, 61, Wasco, June 4. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Jazmin Reyes, 20, Bakersfield, April 18. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Sheridan Ray Rogers, Jr., 27, April 27 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Samples, 87, Bakersfield, June 3. Monarch Memorial.
William David Savedra, 51, Bakersfield, May 29. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Mary Margarette Sims, 97, June 3 in Bakersfield. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
Jesus Soriano, 72, Bakersfield, May 23. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Brian Springer, 60, Bakersfield, May 24. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nona Louise Tucker-Holtberg, 70, Bakersfield, June 1. Angels Cremation Service.
Argus Dewayne Turner, 87, June 3 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Young, 89, June 4 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Fay Etta Potts, 79, Bakersfield, May 24. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
John Mark Ramsey, 46, Bakersfield, May 21. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
