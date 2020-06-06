SERVICES PENDING
Liliana Lissete Bautista Avilez, 24, Bakersfield, June 4. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Larry Cooks, 68, Wasco, June 3 in Huntington Park. Peters Funeral Home — Wasco.
Margaret LaRue, 90, Wasco, June 3. Peters Funeral Home — Wasco.
Miguel Angel Lopez, 51, McFarland, June 3 in Delano. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Wilma Naylor, 85, Bakersfield, June 4. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
Sally Estrada Samaripa, 87, Bakersfield, June 1. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Shirley Seeger, 60, Bakersfield, May 29. Historic Union Cemetery.
Alice Adeline Tidwell, 93, Bakersfield, June 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Brett Thompsett, 64, Bakersfield, June 3. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Larry Scott Woods, 42, Bakersfield, May 28. Rubio's Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.