Funeral services for June 5, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Martha “Marti” Certuche, 68, Bakersfield, May 24. Celebration of life, 2 to 6 p.m. June 5. at 13205 San Simeon Ave.
Carol Jean Conway, 75, Bakersfield, April 4. Memorial Service, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, First Presbyterian Church.
Bruce A. Hafenfeld, 73, Weldon, Jan. 19. Celebration of life 10 a.m. June 16 at Hafenfeld Ranch Arena, Highway 178, Weldon.
Jewel (Armstrong) Lytle, 78, Bakersfield, June 3. Graveside 10 a.m., June 9, Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Estel Eugene Armstrong, 79, Bakersfield, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Albert Wayne Blankenship, 95, June 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cecilia Cazares, 74, Bakersfield, May 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Patricia Jean Ebel, 56, Bakersfield, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gilbert Garland, 80, Wasco, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Christopher Michael Graham, 33, Bakersfield, June 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Betty Lou Jackson, 83, Bakersfield, June 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sara "Sarita" Fermin Ramos, 82, Wasco, June 3 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Bernardo Jimenez Vega, 85, Los Angeles, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Bobby G. Maust, 93, Bakersfield, June 3. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
