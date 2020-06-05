SERVICES SCHEDULED
Richard Duane Neumann, 84, Tehachapi, May 31. Graveside service 10 a.m. June 8, Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter.
Ramon Ramirez Jr., 56, Bakersfield, May 27. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 6 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Graveside service 10 a.m. June 8 at Union Cemetery. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Phyllis Collene Burk, 92, Bakersfield, June 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Randy Calloway, 41, Bakersfield, May 23. Rucker's Mortuary.
Juan A. Herrera, 80, Bakersfield, June 2. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dorothy Ann Meert, 84. Bakersfield, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Andrea Lynn Molden, 57, Bakersfield, May 29. Rucker's Mortuary.
Elizabeth Munoz, 72, Bakersfield, June 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Christine Pollock, 75, Bakersfield, June 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jerold Ray Popejoy, 56, Bakersfield, June 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Paula Gomez Robles, 70, Bakersfield, May 31. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Pedro Pablo Garcia Robles, 66, Bakersfield, June 1 in Clovis. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Matthew E. Taylor Sr., 59, Bakersfield, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jerry Don Winkler, 77, Bakersfield, June 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
