Robert William Zobel, May 23 in Bakersfield. Visitation is June 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St. Bakersfield. Interment to follow at 1:15 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Janice Kay Carney, 75, May 14 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Angel Cruz, 55, June 1 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Warren Boyle Guinn Jr., 85, May 1 in Bakersfield. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Miguel Nava Martinez, 45, May 21 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Mario Lemus, 39, May 28 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Bonnie Hua Phan, 77, Bakersfield, May 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Winnie Royal, 83, Arvin, June 2 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Barbara Jean Tolar, 81, Bakersfield, June 2. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Julia Villalpando, 93, Wasco, June 3. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
