SERVICES SCHEDULED

Robert William Zobel, May 23 in Bakersfield. Visitation is June 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St. Bakersfield. Interment to follow at 1:15 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.

