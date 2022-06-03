Funeral services for June 4, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Kenneth Berrigan, 57, Taft, May 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Carol Dorothy Berry, 85, Bakersfield, June 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jimmie Lee Butler, 89, San Gabriel Valley, April 20, Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Reynaldo M. Cachola, Delano, June 1. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Wilbur Alva Curtis Jr. 78, Taft, June 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Stephen Michael Ewers, 59, Bakersfield, April 10. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Barbara Jo Hemminger, 67, Bakersfield, June 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Beverly Mae Hobbs, 92, Bakersfield, May 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rita Grace Johnson, 88, Bakersfield, May 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Pedro Canales Macias, 67, Bakersfield, June 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Anita Mary Miller, 87, Bakersfield, June 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Betty J. Parsons, 81, Bakersfield, May 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ofilia Perez, 88, Delano, June 2. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Herminio Rangel, 80, San Fernando, April 24. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Marie Joan Simpson, 92, Three Rivers, May 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Eugene Alvin Strauss, 90, Bakersfield, April 16. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Joan Carol Utt, 91, Bakersfield, June 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Hector Javier Castaneda Vasquez, 56, Arvin, April 18. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
