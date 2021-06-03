Funeral services for June 4, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Carol Jean Conway, 75, Bakersfield, April 4. Memorial Service, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, First Presbyterian Church.
SERVICES PENDING
Evelyn Alexander, 82, Bakersfield, June 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Debra Alston, 63, Bakersfield, May 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Fredis Salmeron Arias, 55, Bakersfield, May 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Fatima Taibali Cheena, 79, Bakersfield, June 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
John David Chemmey, 91, Bakersfield, May 13. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Shirley Mae Collins, 84, Delano, May 30. Delano Mortuary.
Austin Dennis, 26, Bakersfield, May 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Eleanor Jo Escalera, 67, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Angelica Genova, 80, Bakersfield, May 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
James Brent Hobbs, 29, Bakersfield, June 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jewel Armstrong Lytle, 78, Bakersfield, June 3 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
James Franklin Moody, 53, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Johnathan Antonio Ornelas, 19, Bakersfield, May 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Catherine Margaret Paddock, 75, Bakersfield, June 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Santiago R. Sanchez, 79, Bakersfield, May 26. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Leslie Swaney, 66, Bakersfield, June 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
