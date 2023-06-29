SERVICES PENDING
Debra Arnold, 68, Bakersfield, June 26. Monarch Memorial.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
Debra Arnold, 68, Bakersfield, June 26. Monarch Memorial.
Deborah Baggett, 69, Bakersfield, June 4. Angels Cremation Service.
Scott Brown, 55, Bakersfield, June 24. Angels Cremation Service.
Patricia Cantrell, 94, Bakersfield, June 29. Angels Cremation Service.
Gynnene Gayle Davis, 69, Bakersfield, June 26. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Catherine E. Doehrn, 94, Bakersfield, June 28 in Shafter. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Cecilio Fidelino, 79, Bakersfield, June 20. Angels Cremation Service.
Debra Hagans, 69, Bakersfield, June 25. Angels Cremation Service.
George Ernest Kincaid, 100, New Cuyama, June 29. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
Chloe Mayfield-Smith, 28, Bakersfield, June 19. Monarch Memorial.
Julie Oba, 71, Bakersfield, June 21. Angels Cremation Service.
Helen Pryor, 78, Bakersfield, June 26. Angels Cremation Service.
William George Tutokey, 85, Bakersfield, June 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Katherine Elaine Herman, 69, Bakersfield, June 28. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html