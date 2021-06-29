Funeral services for June 30, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Connie F. Aguilar, 82, Bakersfield, June 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Deborah Marie Buchanan, 53, Bakersfield, June 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Romeo A. Cayme, 71, Delano, June 25. Delano Mortuary.
Julio Chavez, 54, Lamont, June 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Gary B. Clark, 59, Tehachapi, June 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gary Lee Cofield, 61, Bakersfield, June 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Leilanie Cowan, 26, Bakersfield, June 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Irma Elizabeth Paiz Cruz, 57, Bakersfield, June 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Carolyn Kay Dethlefson, 51, Bakersfield, June 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jerzy W. Dumania, 68, Tehachapi, June 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Merry Carolyn Josephsen, 73, Bakersfield, June 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Patricia Pauline Jostrom, 87, Visalia, June 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Wesley Charles Leffel, 67, Parlier, June 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Erma Lopez, 59, Bakersfield, June 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ronald Lloyd Oppelt, 73, Bakersfield, June 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Juli Ann Prado, 51, Bakersfield, June 27. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Dan Ringer, 68, Bakersfield, June 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Verda Roderick, 98, Bakersfield, June 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Deborah Lynn Scanlan, 61, Bakersfield, June 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jane Ann Smith, 90, Lake Isabella, June 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Aaron Willaert, 2, Bakersfield, June 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Mark Yarberry, 60, Bakersfield, June 28. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
NO SERVICES
Efren Calderon Amaya, 27, Bakersfield, June 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html