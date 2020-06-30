SERVICES PENDING
Brandon David Burdick, 25, Bakersfield, June 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Erica Contreras, 23, Arvin, June 28. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Larry Davis, 74, Bakersfield, June 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Blas Ralph Fimbres, 84, Bakersfield, June 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Samuel George Harrington, 71, Bakersfield, June 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Judy Henson, 74, Bakersfield, June 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Vivian Leah Kirschenmann, 100, Carmichael, June 26. Mission Family Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Maria Lopez, 50, Bakersfield, June 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Sidney Wayne Marshall, 82, Bakersfield, June 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Roberta Maynard, 59, Bakersfield, June 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Melanie Meadows, 68, Bakersfield, June 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Baudelia Vargas Mendoza, 94, Shafter, June 29. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Elias Leo Munoz, Jr., 68, Bakersfield, June 25.Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bessie Nolen, 96, Bakersfield, June 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Paholio, 87, Delano, June 26. Delano Mortuary.
Margaret Terrez Rector, 94, Bakersfield, June 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Melva Patsy Renteria, 74, Bakersfield, June 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Petra Rodriguez-De-Luis, 79, Bakersfield, June 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Frances Ruiz, 83, Bakersfield, June 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Deborah Jayne Shepp, 65, Bakersfield, June 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Curtis Warren Treichler, Jr., 78, Bakersfield, June 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David Joe Waterman, 79, Bakersfield, June 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Natalie Dennett Worrell, 85, Porterville, June 27. Mission Family Mortuary, Bakersfield.
NO SERVICES
Donna Elaine Simpson, 91, Bakersfield, June 28. Neptune Society of Central California - Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.