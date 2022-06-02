Funeral services for June 3, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Loula Koutroulis, 89, Bakersfield, May 25 in Torrance. Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Burial service will be 12:30 p.m. at Tehachapi Eastside Cemetery, 820 Burnett Road. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
John Franklin Gregory, 80, Bakersfield, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jimmie Donald Martin, 93, Bakersfield, June 1. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Constancia D. Menor, 90, Earlimart, May 27. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Mary E. Rexius, 102, Wasco, June 2 in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Howard J. Rhine, 81, Shafter, June 1. Peters Funeral Home.
Henry Taylor, 95, Bakersfield, June 1. Greenlawn Northeast Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html