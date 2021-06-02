Funeral services for June 3, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Martha “Marti” Certuche, Bakersfield, May 24. Celebration of life 2-6 p.m. June 5 at 13205 San Simeon Ave, Bakersfield.
Carol Jean Conway, 75, Bakersfield, April 4. Memorial Service, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, First Presbyterian Church.
Elisha Dawn Ynigues, 40, Bakersfield, June 28, 2020. Rubio's Funeral Home. Celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. June 27 at Rubio's Funeral Home, 1100 Chester Ave.
SERVICES PENDING
Baldomero Calipusan, 83, Delano, May 30. Delano Mortuary.
Donna Kay Chase, 77, Porterville, May 30. Delano Mortuary.
Fatima Taibali Cheena, 79, Bakersfield, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Antonio Barajas Diaz, 65, Delano, May 29. Delano Mortuary.
Linda Marie Genel, 70, Bakersfield, May 27. Casillas Funeral Home, Delano.
Precious Jones, 78, Bakersfield, May 13. Rucker's Mortuary.
Russell Kominitsky, 87, Bakersfield, May 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Miguel Villar Mendez, 74, Delano, May 30. Delano Mortuary.
Josephine Mendoza, 60, Shafter, May 28. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Irene Emma O'Neal, 88, Bakersfield, May 17. Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Porsha Pollard, 30, Bakersfield, May 11. Rucker's Mortuary.
Jose Manuel Guardado Ramos, 57, Bakersfield, May 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rose Dolores Sanderson, 86, Bakersfield, May 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Manjit Singh Sidhu, 83, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Antonio Vasquez, 35, Bakersfield, May 8. Rucker's Mortuary.
Edward William Welch Sr, 77, Shafter, June 2. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Carol Jean White, 79, Bakersfield, May 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
