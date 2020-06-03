SERVICES PENDING
Ina Mae Carder, 91, Bakersfield, May 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Shawna Pauline Claunch, 63, Bakersfield, May 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Clyde Cooper, 77, Bakersfield, May 14. Historic Union Cemetery.
Christopher Costello, 83, Bakersfield, May 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ion Dinu, 73, Bakersfield, May 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Ann Elliott, 76, Bakersfield, June 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Roberto Gallegos, 47, Bakersfield, June 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Valerie Jean Glenn, 75, Bakersfield, May 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Salvador Ibarra, 97, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Larry James, 58, Bakersfield, May 30. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Donald Kenneth Johnson, 55, Bakersfield, May 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jose Peralta, 88, Bakersfield, June 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ramon Ramirez Jr., 56, Bakersfield, May 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Frank Wallace Reed, 90, Bakersfield, May 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Barbara Roberson, 63, Bakersfield, May 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maria Luisa Santos, 53, Bakersfield, May 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
JoAnn Margaret Scott, 82, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dawson Lawrence Sims, 72, Bakersfield, May 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Billy Sweatman, Jr., 64, Bakersfield, May 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mary Tibbs, 61, Bakersfield, June 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
