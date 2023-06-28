SERVICES PENDING
Erick Mikail Bartlett, 26, Bakersfield, June 25. Rubio's Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Zachery James Erickson, 34, Bakersfield, June 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rhodney Gollmyer, 97, Bakersfield, June 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Antonio Gonzalez-Lopez, 61, Bakersfield, June 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Debra “Debbie” Ann Khin, 59, Bakersfield, June 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kenneth P. Klose, 72, Bakersfield, June 26. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Gerardo Magana, 64, Bakersfield, May 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Lisa Eva Porras, 38, Bakersfield, June 23, Rubio's Funeral Home.
Ruth Tameny, 82, Bakersfield, June 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Eddie L. Tyner, 79, Bakersfield, June 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
