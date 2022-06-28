Funeral services for June 29, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Virginia A. Bailey, 95, Bakersfield, June 26. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Francisca C. Castaneda, 72, Shafter, June 26 in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home.
Eglentina De Alaniz, 92, Bakersfield, June 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Matilde Garza, 88, Delano, June 24. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Albert Charles Heinicke Sr., 55, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Fidel Guzman Lara Jr., 90, Bakersfield, June 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Winifred Mary Pandol, 96, Bakersfield, June 25. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
