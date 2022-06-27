 Skip to main content
Funeral services for June 28, 2022

SERVICES PENDING

Martina Ayon, 84, Delano, June 22. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.

Candida Gutierrez Cardenas, 86, Bakersfield, June 22. Basham Funeral Care.

Bill Darbee, 77, Bakersfield, June 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Marie Holt, 94, Bakersfield, June 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Lilous Lucille Morganson, 94, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Peggy Colleen Rollins, 91, June 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

