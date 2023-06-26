SERVICES PENDING
Hattie Pearl Barefield, 89, Bakersfield, June 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
SERVICES PENDING
Hattie Pearl Barefield, 89, Bakersfield, June 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lidia Trevino Barron, 70, Shafter, June 17.Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Carl Eugene Bradshaw, 66, June 25 in Arvin. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruby Marie Brown, 88, Shafter, June 24 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Valerie Elsa Carrilo, 35, Bakersfield June 23. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Kimberly Dawn Hroblak, 52, Bakersfield, June 23. Greenlawn Northeast Cemetery.
Jose Robles Lopez, 72, Shafter, June 15. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Bobbi Jill Lozano, 68, Bakersfield, June 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Debbie Mathieson, 60, June 26 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jo Ann Mendiburu, 69, Bakersfield, June 17, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
Myra Metz, 76, Bakersfield, June 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kimberly Jean Moore, 37, June 24 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Anthony Peryman, 53, Bakersfield, June 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
James Joseph Rademacher, 72, Bakersfield, June 19. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Juanita Rodriguez, 60, Wasco, June 20. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Myrtle Salice, 77, Ridgecrest, June 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Adam Troy Smith, 57, Bakersfield, June 22 in Shafter. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html