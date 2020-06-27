SERVICES PENDING
Lucio Aguilera Jr., 34, Bakersfield, June 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Christopher Michael Baker, 40, Bakersfield, June 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruth Barnett, 89, Bakersfield, June 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Kenneth Lee Ellington II, 30, Bakersfield, June 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Isabel Garcia, 38, Lamont, June 24. Basham Funeral Care, Bakersfield.
Serafin Mosqueda Garcia, 73, Lamont, June 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Steven Allen Harrington, 58, Bakersfield, June 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gregorio Hernandez, 88, Bakersfield, June 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Clarence Dell Marshall, 62, Bakersfield, June 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Deidra Lynn Polson, 50, Bakersfield, June 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Rita Faye Rashaw, 73, California City, June 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Michele Lynn Smith, 52, Bakersfield, June 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rachel Valdez, 50, Bakersfield, June 25. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
