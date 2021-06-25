Funeral services for June 26, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Crispin Alderete, 59, Bakersfield, June 2. Celebration of life will be on Monday, June 28, 2021, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rubio’s Holy Chapel, 1100 Chester Ave. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Patricia Ann Byrne, 77, Bakersfield, May 31. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Monday, June 28. Burial 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Gabriel Barraza Acosta, 33, Tehachapi, June 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruby Aultman, 42, Bakersfield, June 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Guadalupe Quiroz Chavez, 74, Wasco, June 25 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home.
Jean Toby Maguire, 65, Bakersfield, June 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Albert Marzett Jr., 78, Bakersfield, June 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Laurence Clinton Moore, 77, Glennville, June 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rafael Nunez, 65, Bakersfield, June 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Yolanda Perales, 72, Bakersfield, June 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Joel Bello Perez, 42, Bakersfield, June 20. Basham Funeral Care.
