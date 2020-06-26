SERVICES SCHEDULED
Laura Christine Paulk, 33, Bakersfield, March 24. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 900 H Street, Bakersfield.
SERVICES PENDING
Carlos Cruz Armendariz, 51, Bakersfield, June 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Lorna Kathryne Atherly, 96, Bakersfield, June 23. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Zbigniew Bobinski, 80, Bakersfield, June 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
David Clough, 83, Bakersfield, June 24. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Donna Decker, 65, Bakersfield, June 8. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Ronald Duckett, 72, Bakersfield, June 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Arturo Escobar, 61, Bakersfield, June 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Linda Kennedy Forgeron, 64, Tehachapi, June 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
J. Guadalupe Vera Guerrero, 74, Delano, June 24. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Aurelia Herrera Heredia, 72, Delano, June 24. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Lisa Randolph, 60, Bakersfield, June 2. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Melva Patsy Renteria, 74, Bakersfield, June 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Michele Lynn Smith, 52, Bakersfield, June 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Thomas Rawley Tedrow, 82, Bakersfield, June 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Lylia “Van Tassel” Hill Macek, 80, Bakersfield, June 24. Greenlawn Funeral Homes.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
