Funeral services for June 25, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Regina Ann Carey, 68, Bakersfield, June 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Piara Singh Dhanoa, 67, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Freeborn, 73, Bakersfield, June 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Judy Lynn Garden, 75, Bakersfield, June 23. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Dorris Ellen Moynier, 80, Bakersfield, June 17. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Norma Nelson, 93, Bakersfield, June 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rosario Nieves de Herrera, 66, Delano, June 17. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Steve Ochoa, 63, Bakersfield, June 12 in Los Angeles. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Charles Wilbur Prunty Jr., 69, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html