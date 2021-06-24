Funeral services for June 25, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Crispin Alderete, 59, Bakersfield, June 2. Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rubio's Holy Chapel, 1100 Chester Ave. Rubio's Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Helen Boyd, 50, Los Angeles, June 13. Rucker's Mortuary.
Angel Caraballo, 27, Bakersfield, June 4. Rucker's Mortuary.
Bobby Carolina, 55, Bakersfield, June 23. Basham Funeral Care.
James Cobbs, 66, Bakersfield, June 10. Rucker's Mortuary.
Bultrano Aguilar Escandon, 94, Lamont, June 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Austin Eves, 29, Bakersfield, June 11. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Anthony Flynn, 48, Bakersfield, June 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Jacinta Gholston, 48, Bakersfield, May 28. Rucker's Mortuary.
Lillie Harris, 91, Bakersfield, June 18. Rucker's Mortuary.
Susan Carol Johnson, 62, Los Angeles, June 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
John Clinton Martin, 71, Bakersfield, June 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Earlene Lyle Naylor, 89, Lake Isabella, June 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ronald Keith Norman, 55, Bakersfield, June 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mollie Mae Perry, 78, Bakersfield, June 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Augustine Ortiz Rocha, 51, Bakersfield, June 22. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Emmanuel Dio Rodriguez, 69, Caliente, June 21 in Bakersfield. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Luis Salazar, 69, Bakersfield, June 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rodney Stevenson, 55, Las Vegas, June 6. Rucker's Mortuary.
Candace C Stewart, 75, Bakersfield, June 24. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Tammy Allyson Tucker, 61, Bakersfield, June 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Gregory Albert Correa, 56, Bakersfield, June 14. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Antonio Chacon Garcia, 44, Benito Juarez, Mexico, June 5 in Bakersfield. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Scott Matthew Gardner, 49, Bakersfield, June 6. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Julia Jaranilla, 69, Bakersfield, June 14. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Theda B. Levine, 91, Bakersfield, June 23. Neptune Society.
Vincent Quiocho, 66, Bakersfield, June 20. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
