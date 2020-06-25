SCHEDULED SERVICES
Elisha Dawn Ynigues, 40, Bakersfield, March 24. Celebration of life at 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Rubio's Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Leta Black, 85, Bakersfield, June 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Toney Dwayne Boles, 75, Westville, Okla., June 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Christopher Mark Downum, 39, Bakersfield, June 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Raydean Garside, 78, Bakersfield, June 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Lee Ford, 80, Bakersfield, June 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ronald Vane Grant, 58, Bakersfield, June 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Guadalupe Martinez Gonzalez, 97, June 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Raymond Charles Oberlies, 77, Bakersfield, June 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Dana Parish Stockton, 71, Bakersfield, June 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maragrita Velasco Valdes, 59, Bakersfield, June 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Donald Witt, 79, Bakersfield, June 19. Historic Union Crematory and Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Kathlyn Day Kline, 76, Bakersfield, June 23. Neptune Society of Central California - Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
