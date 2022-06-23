Funeral services for June 24, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Linda Bergstrasser, 80, Wasco, June 21. Peters Funeral Home.
Richard Dale Blomgren, 97, Lake Isabella, June 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
William Frederick Cole, 84, Bakersfield, June 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Julianna May Dahleen, 51, Bakersfield, June 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Judith Ann Eason, 80, Visalia, June 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mary Irvin, 83, Frazier Park, June 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Earl Meyer Jensen Jr., 73, Caliente, June 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Lise Lorene Miller, 58, Bakersfield, June 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Celia Soto De Montelongo, 65, Bakersfield, June 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Lou Murphy, 86, Tehachapi, June 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maria Asuncion Perez, 88, Bakersfield, June 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Francine Skipwith, 71, Bakersfield, June 9. Rucker's Mortuary.
Lola Ruth Vest, 100, Bakersfield, June 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html