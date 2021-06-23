Funeral services for June 24, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Lu-Ann Tedrow Hovis, 84, Pocatello, Idaho, June 12. Graveside service 10 a.m. June 25 at Union Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Sienna Aguilar, 23, Bakersfield, June 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonio Sanchez Alonzo, 95, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Billy Joe Blackwood Sr., 75, Bakersfield, June 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Marie Louise Daffern, 94, Delano, June 23. Delano Mortuary.
Jose Diaz, 84, Bakersfield, June 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Gail Denise Gonzales, 64, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jose Salcedo Guzman, 60, Los Angeles, June 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Aaron August William Heideman Jr., 78, Bakersfield, June 22. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kenneth Stephen Miller, 90, Petaluma, June 22. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Melina Galindo Morfin, 31, Bakersfield, June 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Esmeralda Olea, 17, Bakersfield, June 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Arnulfo Ramirez, 86, Oxnard, June 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Penny Remington, 75, Ventura, June 21.
Florence Schroeder, 98, Wasco, June 22 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Archie Selvack, 78, Bakersfield, June 22. Basham Funeral Care.
James Richard Trammell, 56, Bakersfield, June 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
