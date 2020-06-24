SERVICES PENDING
Felipe Laines Alfaro, 41, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Carlos Cruz Armendariz, 51, Bakersfield, June 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Alejandro Aviles, 31, Delano, June 13. Bakersfield Funeral Home, Bakersfield.
Michael Battle, 21, Bakersfield, June 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Ralph Sidney Farley, 70, California City, June 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Phyllis Marie Gross, 77, Bakersfield, June 11. Keep Is Simple Cremation.
Richard Blaine Jenkins, 66, Bakersfield, June 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Shirley Lucas, 89, Bakersfield, June 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Claudio Alvarez Mendoza, 75, Bakersfield, June 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Merced Marquez Perez, 64, Bakersfield, June 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Juan De Santiago Rodriguez, 76, McFarland, June 18. Bakersfield Funeral Home, Bakersfield.
Elias Ruben, 57, Bakersfield, June 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Christina Small, 57, Bakersfield, June 18. Historic Union Crematory and Funeral Home.
Will A. Smith, Sr., 85, Bakersfield, June 18. Historic Union Crematory and Funeral Home.
Jose Villalvazo, 75, Shafter, June 19. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
