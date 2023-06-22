SERVICES PENDING
Scott Douglas Bailey, 64, Wofford Heights, June 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Murl D. Beebe, 94, Bakersfield, June 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jack D. Finch, 94, Bakersfield, June 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Eliot McDonald Henderson, 73, Bakersfield, May 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Michael William Hernandez, 41, Bakersfield, June 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Kenneth J. Johnson, 63, La Habra, June 11. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Dylan Matthew Lecesne, 16, Bakersfield, June 19. Basham Funeral Care.
James Edward Lee, 46, Bakersfield, May 25. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Josephina Perez, 76, Bakersfield, June 21. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Rodd Louis Perhach, 69, Mojave, June 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Anita Cadena Ramirez, 83, Bakersfield, June 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charles Rogers, 80, Bakersfield, June 20. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Guy Stanley Wojtanowski, 57, Bakersfield, May 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
