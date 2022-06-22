Funeral services for June 23, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Wilma Lay, 74, Bakersfield, June 18. Services today. Rucker's Mortuary.
David Lee Bradford, 62, Bakersfield, June 11. Services June 25. Rucker's Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Emma Aldaco, 17, Bakersfield, May 2. Rucker's Mortuary.
Alberta L. Angello, 92, Bakersfield, June 21. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Paul Lee Avent, 85, Bakersfield, June 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nemesio Carino Ignacio, 80, Delano, June 21. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Mark Lawrence Infante, 69, Bakersfield, June 14. Neptune Society.
Shirley Longacre, 79, Bakersfield, June 20. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Danny Charles Smart, 66, Bakersfield, June 21. Peters Funeral Home.
John Williams, 79, Bakersfield, May 29. Rucker's Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
