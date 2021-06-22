Funeral services for June 23, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Russell "Russ" Kominitsky, 87, Bakersfield, May 25. Memorial Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., June 25, The Woman's Club of Bakersfield, 2030 18th St.
Claudia Mata, 61, Bakersfield, June 13. Celebration of life 3 to 6 p.m. June 23 Rubio's Holy Chapel, 1100 Chester Ave. Rubio's Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Crispen Alderete, 59, Bakersfield, June 2. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Tonya Marie Courson, 70. June 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Shelia Ann Harris, 56, Bakersfield, June 20. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Nestor Cruz Jacobo, 42. Cutler, June 20 in Visalia. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
James Thomas Kersey, 87, Bakersfield, June 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Larry Dwayne Kirven, Jr., 38, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Virginia E. Kitchen, 79, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
William Stanton Kniffen, 75, June 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Millie Sue Tutokey, 87, Bakersfield, June 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Larry Ralph Zeek, 82, Bakersfield, June 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html