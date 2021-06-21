Funeral services for June 22, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Russell Avize Burgess, 69, Bakersfield, June 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Yatzil Chavez, 0, Wasco, June 18 in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Roberto Cisneros Del Toro, 80, Delano, June 20. Delano Mortuary.
Devin Dial, Infant, Bakersfield, June 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Bernice Elsie Flores, 81, Livermore, June 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marie Flores-Mercado, 68, Bakersfield, June 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Beatriz Lopez Garcia, 61, Arvin, June 16 in Tijuana, Mexico, Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Epifania E. Garcia, 91, Bakersfield, June 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ronnie Godwin, 65, Bakersfield, June 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Carolyn J. Hogue, 78, Bakersfield, June 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Louise Jacobosen, 67, Bakersfield, June 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Nancy Ann Jones, 69, Bakersfield, June 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Michael Landis Long, 59, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Luis Perez, 73, Bakersfield, June 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Francisco Versace Romos, Infant, Shafter, June 20 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Richard Harry States, 83, Bakersfield, June 18. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
NO SERVICES
William Eugene Anderson, 80, Bakersfield, June 6. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
