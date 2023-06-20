SERVICES PENDING
Cecilia Teran Allen, 48, Boron, May 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Lois Renee Butler, 63, Bakersfield, June 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jorge Alvarez Contreras, 39, Delano, June 13. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Yolanda Galvan, 74, Bakersfield, June 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nickolas James Graham, 34, Bakersfield, June 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert Leroy Hockett, 85, Bakersfield, June 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Alfredo Solorio Lopez, 87, Bishop, June 20. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Jalice Jaffinie Mason, 32, Bakersfield, June 10. Angels Cremation Service.
Rita Naranjo De Pelayo, 67, Wasco, June 20. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Marie Ramsland, 87, Bakersfield, June 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sharon Ryzner, 79, Bakersfield, June 14. Monarch Memorial.
Victor Alfonsa Salcedo, 79, Bakersfield, June 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Refujio J. Soto, 89, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rita Kathleen Watts, 69, Bakersfield, June 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Birdine Margaret Wildenauer, 69, Bakersfield, April 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
