SCHEDULED SERVICES
Marjorie Dell Siemens, 88, Shafter, June 18. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Shafter Memorial Park, Memorial Services to follow at 11 a.m. at Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church.
Benjamin Stolz Palomino, Infant, Los Angeles, June 12. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Harbans Kaur, 73, Bakersfield, June 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Vera Rider, 64, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William Fredrick Rowland, 86, Bakersfield, June 18. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.