Kathy Aguilar, 65, Bakersfield, June 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Ana Cortez De Avila, 70, Wasco, June 17. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Benina “Nina” Cordero Avendano, 67, Shafter, June 14. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Rita Brunstedt, 87, Bakersfield, June 17. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Juan Antonio Chavez, 62, Bakersfield, June 5. Basham Funeral Care.
William Clark, 67, Bakersfield, June 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Vivian N. Garcia, 94, Bakersfield, June 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joe Hernandez, 69, Bakersfield, May 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Rose Key, 84, Bakersfield, June 15. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Johnnie Pinkins Jr, 68, Bakersfield, June 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Margaret Pryor, 88, Bakersfield. June 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Gildarda Guadalupe Moreno Rios, 50, Bakersfield, June 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Ralph Leroy Rudie, 88, Bakersfield, June 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Hortencia Sanchez, 76, Bakersfield, June 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Janet Evelyn Sandlin, 67, Bakersfield, June 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Richard Neil Williams, 84, Bakersfield, June 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
