Funeral services for June 20, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Charles A. Mathis, 63, Bakersfield, June 10. Viewing 6 to 8 p.m. June 23 at Kern River Family Mortuary. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
SERVICES PENDING
Michael Gary Emery, 70, Bakersfield, June 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Arturo Ramirez 82, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Chon A. Troncozo, 91, Bakersfield, June 18. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Godofredo Reales Trujillo, 70, Los Angeles, June 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html