SERVICES PENDING
Emory William Best, 80, Bakersfield, June 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charles Ray Bohannan, 85, Wasco, June 18. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Dinnita Margrieta Du Toit, 74, Bakersfield, June 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jennifer Rebecca Figueiredo, 48, Tehachapi, June 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
John Charles Gomez, 36, Bakersfield, June 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Phyllis Marie Sparks Gross, 77, Bakersfield, June 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Tori Christine Hoffmann, 29, Bakersfield, June 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Winfred "Bud" McNabb, 89, Bozeman, Mont., June 10. Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, Bozeman, Mont.
Stephen Dale Millard, 67, Bakersfield, June 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Velda Pena, 50, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Brenda Lee Riddick, 54, Bakersfield, June 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Marjorie Dell Siemens, 88, Shafter, June 18. Peters Funeral Homes.
Guillermo Bejar Soriano, 44, Bakersfield, June 14. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Alba Jean Turner, 84, Bakersfield, June 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jawni Vidal, 25, Bakersfield, June 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
